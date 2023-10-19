The Sisters of St. Benedict are taking part in an event called “Dinner with the Sisters”.

“Dinner with the Sisters” will be held on Thursday, November 9th from 6 PM until 8:30 PM EST at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Evansville.

This dinner is for single Catholic women between the ages of 18-45. For single Catholic women interested in or simply curious about religious life, this dinner will provide an opportunity to get to know Sisters who have dedicated their lives to prayer, hospitality, community, and work and to learn more about what Benedictine life looks like today. The Sisters of St. Benedict will join other Sisters from several religious congregations at the event.

Those interested in joining the Sisters for this dinner can register by visiting thedome.org/dinner-with-sisters. The deadline to RSVP is November 6th.