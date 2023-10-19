Two Jasper High School students have been appointed to the Jasper Park Board and Jasper Community Arts Commission.

An announcement was made on Thursday, October 19th, of the appointment of two Jasper High School students, Maria Buechler and Anna Uebelhor, as the newest members of the Jasper Park Board and Jasper Community Arts Commission.

These non-voting members will serve a one-year term, expiring in August of 2024. Their role is to be the voice of Jasper High School students and the liaison for the boards and the students.

Maria Buechler, a senior at Jasper High School, is part of the Jasper Volleyball team, and a member of Riley’s Dance Marathon, and Octagon Club. After graduation, she plans to attend USI to study sonography.

Anna Uebelhor, a senior at Jasper High School, is active in the Society of Fine Arts Club and enrolled in two AP art classes. Art is one of her passions and focus throughout her life. After graduation, she plans to attend Maryland Institute College of Art to study art.