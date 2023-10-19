A three-vehicle accident involving a FedEx semi and a combine head occurred in Huntingburg.

On 10/18/2023 at approximately 07:05 PM, the Huntingburg Police Department and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash on State Road 64, in front of the city lake.

The initial reports said a vehicle had caught fire but was put out prior to emergency services’ arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mark Goodwin of Holland was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 westbound on SR 64 when it collided with a combine head being pulled by a 1999 Freightliner, driven by Ronald Lubbers of Saint Anthony.

At the time of the collision, the Freightliner slowed down to turn onto a field. Due to the force of the impact, the combine head was pushed into the eastbound lane and into the path of a FedEx semi, driven by Richard Hotchkiss of Petersburg.

The semi attempted to slow down but could not avoid a collision with the equipment.

No injuries were reported, and all drivers refused emergency medical services. The Ford was towed from the scene by Uebelhor’s wrecker, and the combine head was able to be removed from the roadway.

Law enforcement was assisted at the scene by the Huntingburg Fire Department.