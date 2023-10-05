Patrica Yelling Koch, Holiday World Founder, is coming to the Huntingburg Library on Thursday October 19th at 6PM.

She will be conducting a book signing for her book “Santa’s Daughter” as well as talking with the public.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copies of her book will be available to purchase.

Proceeds for this book will go to the Santa Claus Musuem to answer letters written to Santa by children all over the world.

For more information, please contact Lisa McWilliams, Library Director, email director@huntingburg.lib.in.us or call 812-683-2052.