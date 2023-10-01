As federal pandemic relief funds get closer to expiration, numerous Indiana schools have close to $1 billion dollars left hanging in the proverbial balance. The money still to be claimed is part of the more than $2.8 billion made available to Indiana schools through temporary federal funding, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).

In 2020 and 2021, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER as well as the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief or GEER programs were designed to help school districts manage financial hardships and help make up for the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of these funds expired last year and of those, $203 million in funds were claimed by Hoosier schools which equates to around 99% of their available share.

Hoosier schools have so far claimed 87% of those ESSER dollars, with around $106 million still remaining. IDOE officials said some applications have already been submitted and are still being processed, while other schools are continuing to apply for funds. Another round of funding is set to expire soon. Schools must spend — or commit to spend — whatever other dollars they qualify for by the end of September 2024 — or one year’s time. Any money left unspent is returned to the federal government.

Since 2021, more than $1.8 billion of Indiana’s overall pandemic relief share has been issued out to school districts around the state. Locally, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and Shoals Community Schools are the only districts near us involved at this time. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is showing expenses for virtual learning and stipends for instructional staff. Student support needs — like for nursing and social work staff, and mental health and counseling services — are also being paid for with federal relief dollars. The district has used about $57 million of its $85 million allocation.

Shoals Community Schools announced it will use its allocation for new Chromebooks, social emotional counseling software, and cafeteria supplies.

Under the federal requirements for ESSER dollars were distributed bases on districts most recent Title I allocations which means schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families were prioritized. School systems with greater numbers of children from low-income families received more money. Most School districts were able to make their own decisions on how to use the funds since the aid came with very minor restrictions.

All funds must be used and spent by September 2024 or returned to the federal government.