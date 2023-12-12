By the time New Years turns our calendars from 2023 to 2024, the Dubois County Humane Society will be putting the final touches on their newly established Spay and Neuter Animal Clinic at 529 West 9th Street in Jasper.

Starting their official fundraising campaign on May 30th, 2023, the shelter’s staff, volunteers, and donors have been relentless in raising funds to bring this community clinic to fruition. And now, on December 12th, 2023, the Dubois County Humane Society shares some much-awaited news to their Facebook Page:

Posted around 9AM EST on Tuesday morning, Dubois County Humane Society.

With $60,000 in donations, from numerous fundraising events, donors, and Amazon Wish-List items, the Humane Society has been able to pay for the cost of renovating the clinic to fit their needs, alongside purchases of medical equipment and supplies for their furry patients.

The long-term goal of this Spay/Neuter Clinic is: “…to make sure that every pet in Jasper, IN, has access to high-quality spaying and neutering services that are affordable and accessible.”

The Dubois County Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic will accept shelter animals and residential pets alike. The clinic is not currently accepting appointments at this time, but aims to have their first surgery day on February 1st, 2024.

DCHS states: “Our mission is to prevent the overpopulation of pets and reduce the number of homeless animals in our community.” They are confident that this Spay/Neuter Clinic will do just that for the community of Dubois County, and any others outside of our community who may need their services.

For more detailed information about the soon-to-be-open Dubois County Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic, visit their website: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org