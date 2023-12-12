Dennis L. Miller, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:56 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 8, 1955, to Charles and Lenora (Vonderheide) Miller

He was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School.

He retired as service manager at Hoosier Business Machines, Inc., where he had worked for over 40 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Holy Name Society, and the Jasper K of C.

Dennis was an avid woodworker, spent time stone carving, previously played softball, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his father and mother, Charlie and Lenora Miller, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Sharon (Sally Irvin) Miller, Brownsburg, IN, and Carol (Scott) Kreilein, Boonville, IN, and one nephew, Aaron (fiancée, Colleen Clancy) Kreilein, Newburgh, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis L. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.