William J. Angerer, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 4, 1939, to John and Bernadette (Schneider) Angerer. He married Judith Neukam on May 13, 1967.

He was a 1957 graduate from Jasper High School. He played the trumpet in the Jasper High School band. He received certification in welding and metal working in the United States Army where he was stationed in Rochefort, France.

He retired as a OTR Truck Driver with the Teamster Local 710. He Also traveled all over the United States buying and selling coins. He served on the Haysville Community Cemetery Board for several years.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673, Christ Lutheran Church, and the Dubois County Coin Club where he was president for several years.

Bill and his wife enjoyed attending country music concerts and events. He also enjoyed United States history and coin collecting.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years; Judith Angerer, Jasper, one son; Christopher Angerer, Jasper, one sister; Carol “Jeanie” Cook, two nieces; Patricia (Larry) Adams and Julia (Tony) Nolte, and caregivers; Mike and Amanda Drew.

He is preceded in death by one nephew; Jonathan Albert Cook.

A funeral service for William J. Angerer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Museum, Community Food Bank, or a favorite charity.

