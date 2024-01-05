The Jasper Chamber has announced a lunch and learn event about the LifeSpring Health System Hope Center.

The Lunch and Learn will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 19th, at the LifeSpring Health System Hope Center, located at 480 Eversman Drive in Jasper.

This lunch is an opportunity to learn about the LifeSpring Health System Hope Center, a residential substance use treatment facility opening in Jasper in early 2024, the services that will be available at Hope Center, who is appropriate to utilize Hope Center, and how this facility fits into the continuum of care in Dubois County.

To attend this lunch and learn RSVP is required. The deadline to RSVP is Monday, January 15th, and can be made by emailing Natalie Colson at natalie.colson@lifespringhealthsystems.org.