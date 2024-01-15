The Perry County Council on Aging announced last week an evening filled with fun and adventure!

On Saturday, March 16th at the Schergens Center in Tell City, a Murder Mystery Dinner Show will be held starting at 5:45 PM with dinner being served at 6:45 PM.

All times listed are Central Standard Time.

You will “travel” back into the 1970s to see if you can determine the identity of the killer before the night is over. The cost of this event is $50 and tickets will go on sale soon.

For more information, you can check out the Perry County Council on Aging’s Facebook page.