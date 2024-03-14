The Southridge High School BPA or Business Professionals of America recently participated in the State competition in Indianapolis.
37 members attended the competition and 14 of them will attend the national competition in Chicago, Illinois, taking place May 10th-14th.
Here is a list of the members advancing to the national competition as well as their roles and placings in the State competition:
Economic Research Team – 3rd
- Connie Owens
- Anna Hochgsang
- Ella Thompson
- Maddux Marshall
Video Production Team – 2nd
- Olivia Rasche
- Addison Weaver
- Stephany Galdamez
Small Business Management Team – 1st
- Riley Blessinger
- Madilyn Schwartz
- Janelle Hill
Intermediate Word Processing
- Anna Hochgsang – 5th
Basic Office Systems & Procedures
- Roselyn Bounds – 1st
- Kameron Speed – 2nd
- Kelsey Wibbeler – 5th (not attending nationals)
Network Using Cisco
- Ashlie Harter – 5th
Region 10 President and Southridge High School student Maggie Rasche will also be attending the national competition.