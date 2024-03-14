The Southridge High School BPA or Business Professionals of America recently participated in the State competition in Indianapolis.

37 members attended the competition and 14 of them will attend the national competition in Chicago, Illinois, taking place May 10th-14th.

Here is a list of the members advancing to the national competition as well as their roles and placings in the State competition:

Economic Research Team – 3rd

Connie Owens

Anna Hochgsang

Ella Thompson

Maddux Marshall

Video Production Team – 2nd

Olivia Rasche

Addison Weaver

Stephany Galdamez

Small Business Management Team – 1st

Riley Blessinger

Madilyn Schwartz

Janelle Hill

Intermediate Word Processing

Anna Hochgsang – 5th

Basic Office Systems & Procedures

Roselyn Bounds – 1st

Kameron Speed – 2nd

Kelsey Wibbeler – 5th (not attending nationals)

Network Using Cisco

Ashlie Harter – 5th

Region 10 President and Southridge High School student Maggie Rasche will also be attending the national competition.