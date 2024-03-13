Adrian Lopez Alanis, age 32, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.

He was born March 31, 1991, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Juan Lopez Sandoval and Ma T. Alanis Bautista. He worked as a Foundry team leader, attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing on the La Loma baseball team.

He is survived by his wife, Ericka Santos Lopez of Huntingburg; children, Geovani, Adriana and Alan Lopez Santos; both parents of Huntingburg; and siblings, Juan (Ashley) Lopez of Jasper, Ramiro (Alma) Lopez Alanis, Juana (Juan) Lopez Alanis, Rolando Lopez Alanis and Jose (Aidet) Guadalupe Lopez Alanis all of Huntingburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Rev. Homero Rodriguez will celebrate the funeral Mass.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14th; and also at the funeral home from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Friday morning. A rosary prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com