Abigail Jean Raisor, age 8 of Dubois, Indiana, passed on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY due to a condition known as AVM (Arteriovenous malformation)

Abigail was born on September 29, 2015, in Paoli Indiana to Andrew and Terry (Nance) Raisor.

She was in the second grade attending Northeast Dubois Elementary School, where she had participated in their cheerleading camp and soccer, basketball, and volleyball.

Abigail loved animals, music, being outdoors, hiking, and making people happy and laugh. Her favorite thing was to give hugs.

Surviving is her mother: Terry L. Raisor, Bloomington, her father and bonus mom: Andrew M. Raisor and Monica Lewis, Dubois, one sister: Nichole Raisor, Dubois, and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life Event will be held on May 5, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Northeast Dubois Elementary School in Dubois, Indiana. The family requests that bright colors be worn to celebrate her life. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Abigail was able to be an organ and tissue donor and will be able to live on through her gifts of life.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

