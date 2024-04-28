Daniel Gene “Corky” Rainey, age 68, of Dale, Indiana, passed away Thursday morning, April 25, 2024, at his residence.

He was born January 6, 1956, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Eugene Lee and Velma (Surcamp) Rainey; and married Sally Sue Rath on August 15, 1981, at Lincoln City. Corky retired from Superior Ag of Dale and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He enjoyed listening to country music, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sally Sue Rainey of Dale; and four brothers, David Rainey of Dale, Paul (Jaquita) Rainey of Newburg, James Rainey of Dale, and Tim Rainey of Chrisney.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Garrison Chapel Cemetery near Gentryville. The Rev. James England and Bishop Jeremiah Pitts will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday; and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com