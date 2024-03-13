In February 2024, Detectives with the Tell City Police Department began an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a Tell City man. During the course of the investigation, Detectives established probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Errol Wright, 48, of Tell City. On today’s date, March 13, 2024, officers with the Tell City Police Department executed a search warrant at Mr. Wright’s residence, where he was arrested without incident. Mr. Wright was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center under the following charges:

•Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 4 Felonies (4 counts)

•Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony

•Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony

We recognize the level of interest in cases such as these and appreciate the diligent work performed by our detectives. This case remains under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

The Tell City Police Department was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. Mr. Wright is entitled to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.