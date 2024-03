In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss construction updates on the Therapy Pool addition, the purchase of 10-acres of land for the Regional Wellness Center, upcoming spring and summer events, and why membership at the “Y” is the best way to get fit on a budget.

Visit their website to register for a camp, class, or event: https://tricountyymca.org/