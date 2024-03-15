As communities across the state are looking to rebuild after recent severe weather, Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to be cautious of storm scams.

With storms like Indiana experienced, scammers will be out in full force trying to con everyday Hoosiers out of their hard-earned money. Many dubious con artists will appear on people’s doorsteps, make promises to make needed repairs, and then disappear with their victims’ down payment in their pockets, never to return to do the work.

Attorney General Rokita is sharing these tips to help Hoosiers avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers:

Be skeptical of people promising immediate cleanup and debris removal.

Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.

Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.

Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.

Get more than one estimate for work.

Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.

Don’t pay the full amount for the project upfront.

If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.