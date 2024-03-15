Dakota S. Madden, age 29, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dakota was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 7, 1994, to Edwin and Sharon (Opel) Madden.

He had previously worked at Masterbrand and Jasper Group, and most recently worked in woodworking.

He had been a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Eagles of Huntingburg.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved mushroom hunting, riding his four-wheeler, hunting, fishing, playing disc golf and spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Nellie.

Surviving are two daughters, Lydia Kline and Lacy Ball, his mother, Sharon (Nathan) Jacob, Jasper, IN, and his father, Edwin Madden, Birdseye, IN, his paternal grandparents, Albert and Phyllis Madden, Birdseye, IN, his maternal grandmother, Margaret Melton, Jasper, IN, four sisters, Kristy (Steve) Martindale, Jasper, IN, Ashley Chaney, Jasper, IN, Brittiany Cowan, Jasper, IN, and Emily Madden, Indianapolis, IN, and two brothers, Cameron and Owen Madden, Birdseye, IN.

Preceding him in death is his maternal grandfather, Dennis Opel.

A funeral service for Dakota S. Madden will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.