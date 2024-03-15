The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on U.S. 50 in Montgomery.

Beginning on or around Thursday, March 21, crews will begin a lane closure on U.S. 50 in Montgomery. This closure will occur in the westbound lane between Graber Drive and First street. Westbound traffic will be moved to the center lane during this project.

This lane closure will allow crews to install sidewalks, curb ramps, and a catch basin. This work is expected to last through mid-April, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.