Students across the state competed at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters this past Monday. (3/11)

Congratulations to all Jasper High School Media students on a strong showing.

Victoria Gunselman received an honorable mention in the ‘Radio Copywriting’ category

JD Harrison and Levin Cozza received honorable mention for ‘Music Video’

Lilly Rasche received an honorable mention for ‘Social Media Presence’

Landon Fuhs, Ashton Howard, Emma Flamion, Oliver Helming and several others placed 3rd in the Video ‘Comedy or Parody’ category.

Kate Shields placed 1st in ‘Radio Interview’ and honorable mention with Abby Gehlhausen for their Podcast, ‘The Shriek Show’.

Senior, Leo Eckman had an especially successful day, placing 3rd in ‘Radio Sports Update’, 2nd place with Ty Hamlin for ‘Radio Sports Talk Show’ (Hoop Scoop), and 1st place in the highly competitive ‘Radio Basketball Play-by-Play’ category.