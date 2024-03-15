Around 10 PM on Thursday, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 6th and Jackson Streets for a 2015 Toyota Highlander traveling in the wrong direction on the one-way street. After making contact with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Bradley Brumley of Jasper, JPD officers determined him to be operating while intoxicated. Brumley was transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test which he denied. A search warrant was then granted and the chemical test was then completed and Brumley was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where a THC vape was found hidden in his pocket.

Brumley was charged with the following: