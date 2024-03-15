Housing, attracting residents, addressing citizen’s needs, and outstanding service awards highlighted the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner held Thursday night (3/14/24).

A duo of mayors discussed their cities before the attendees of the annual meeting. The mayors included Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt and former Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb.

The highlight of the Spencer County Chamber annual gathering is the awarding of honors to outstanding citizens and businesses. The chamber handed out multiple awards:

The Synowiec (sin-oh-wek) Award was given to Jane Stout.

Kathy Tretter and Don Steen were announced as the Community Service Award Honorees.

The Business of the Year award plaque was handed to PSC Fiber.

The Phoenix Award winner was the Town Of Richland.

Wayne Blake was named the Spencer County Regional Chamber Board Member Of The Year.

The Spencer County Community Foundation was the Nonprofit Organization Of The Year.

The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director is Kathy Reinke (ring-key) and the incoming President for 2024 is Al Keller.

The Spencer County Chamber has over 200 members.