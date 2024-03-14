First Tee Indiana has announced they will be coming to the Sultan’s Run and Buffalo Trace golf courses for their 2024 Junior Golf sessions.

First Tee enables kids to build strength of character by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculums and learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry into everything they do.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 4th to June 20th, there will be two sessions for ages 7-10. These sessions will be from 8:30 AM to 10 AM, and from 9:30 AM to 11 AM.

On Wednesdays and Fridays from June 5th to June 21st, there will also be two sessions. The 8:30 AM to 10 AM sessions are for ages 10-12, and the 9:30 AM to 11 AM sessions are for ages 12-18.

First Tee will also be holding a Playing League for ages 9-18 on Tuesdays from July 9th to 23rd, from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

For more information or to register visit firstteeindiana.org/.