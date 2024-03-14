Latest News

Gerald L. Wilson, age 90, of Dale, passed away at 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born June 16, 1933, in South Bend, to Harry and Hazel (Clark) Wilson; and married Wanda E. Redd on September 1, 1957, in Mississippi.  Gerald served in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Japan as a flight instructor during the Korean War.  He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 395; and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and watching Westerns.  He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Leann; and eight siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda E. Wilson of Dale; three children, Susan (Duane) Thormahlen of Valparaiso, Gerald K. (Mae) Wilson of Firth, Idaho and Sheri (Craig) Wildt of Dale; one sister, Patricia (Chester) Barnhart of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Erica (Jeff), Derek (Cherie), Connor and Cory; and by three great-grandchildren, River, Nikolai and Elliot.

A graveside service for Gerald L. Wilson was held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.  Pastor Jason Rea officiated the service.  Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg handled the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

