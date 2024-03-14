Much of Indiana will be in the zone of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8th, including 54 properties managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that will provide an excellent vantage point for viewing the once-in-a-lifetime event.



If you plan to visit a state park, state forest, fish & wildlife area, or state-managed nature preserve within the zone of totality, the DNR says to expect to have a lot of company, long lines, and traffic, as well as plan for a full day enjoying the outdoors in spring’s often fickle weather.



Here are some tips the DNR is giving to make a trip to one of their properties on the day of the eclipse easier:

Arrive early and stay put – Entrance gates (where they exist) open at 7 AM. When parking areas are full, gates will close to cars and pedestrians. If you leave before the eclipse, you may not be able to get back in.

Bring your Annual Entrance Pass – Properties with entrance gates will charge gate fees. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, but showing your pass will help the lines move more quickly.

Bring cash – Wireless communications in the zone will likely be slow, so bring extra cash for food, drinks, gate entrance, and commemorative items that may be for sale just in case.

Pick up ID tags – Free ID wristbands for kids will be available at or near entrance gates at most properties.

Bring lawn chairs and a picnic – The eclipse actually begins between noon and 1 p.m. depending on where you are, but you’ll want to arrive long before that. Some but not all locations may be selling food.

Fill your gas tank before you come – People from all over the world will be visiting, and gridlock may ensue as you head home.

Pack your car and your patience – Bring extra snacks, water, first aid supplies and medicines, and a backpack of car games, videos, or other entertainment for the kids to enjoy during travel.



For more tips for when visiting a DNR park on the day of the eclipse visit on.IN.gov/eclipse-tips.