Last night, March 13, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash on U.S. 41 near C.R. 550 South that resulted in one fatality and the other driver being seriously injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 57-year-old male from West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound in the northbound lane when his vehicle collided head-on into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Leanna Morris, 37, of Mt. Carmel, IL. Morris was driving in the correct lane. The Florida driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Morris was transported to Deaconess Midtown for serious injuries. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were closed for approximately two hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The identity of the Florida driver will be released when his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigating Agency: Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police