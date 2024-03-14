Monday, April 8th is the day of the Total Solar Eclipse, which puts Southern Indiana in one of the biggest paths of totality across the United States. In celebration as well as preparation for this many events are going on across Crawford County, some of them are even themed events. Even if there isn’t a particular event on-going many places still offer spectacular chances for some relaxation and prime eclipse viewing. Here’s a breakdown of what you can find happening in our local area:

Crawford County Fairgrounds: You can experience the Edge of Totality for the April 8th celestial event at the 4-H Fairgrounds. This will be a full weekend event (April 6th-8th) that concludes with the Eclipse. Live entertainment (Yet to be announced), food trucks on site, and camping. The Crawford County Fairgrounds are located at 1095 S State Road 66 in Marengo. For more information and the online link to register for a camping site please visit the www.cometocrawford.com website.

English Indiana Camping: Come and stay in beautiful English, Indiana, located in the path of totality, for the 2024 Solar Eclipse. All bookings are a 2-night minimum for Saturday and Sunday nights, April 6th and 7th, priced at $100/night. Additional nights for Friday, April 5th, and Monday, April 8th, are available at $75/night. Primitive camping only. RVs are welcome but no hookups will be available. Alcohol is prohibited. Campfires are limited to a 2ft (24in) diameter and must be in a metal ring. Campers must have their metal ring for campfires. No refunds will be issued. Check-in times are from 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, April 5th and from 10 AM to 12 PM, and again from 4 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, April 6th. For more information, as well as the online link to register for a camping site please visit the www.cometocrawford.com website.

Sycamore Springs Park: Sycamore Springs Park located in English also offers another prime viewing location and some relaxation during the Total Solar Eclipse. There is much to offer with all forms of camping including RV full utilities with 30 and 50-amp service, RV Electric and Water, and Primitive Tent camping, with or without electricity. Sycamore Springs is known as a “no alcohol” park, so please leave drinks at home. They also request no firearms be admitted into the park. The park is located at 717 West Tunnel Hill Road in English and can be reached by calling 812-338-3846.

Left in the Dark in English, IN:

View the 8 April 2024 Solar Eclipse in totality in beautiful, English, Indiana! On Sunday, 7 April, from 6-9 pm, attend an old-time dance of mixed music genres including traditional community square dancing! Over the long weekend, go on a scavenger hunt throughout the Town of English, view Scenes of Yesteryear with vintage cars and antique agricultural equipment, as well as demonstrations by local artisans. Most importantly, enjoy secluded viewing areas in the path of totality. Free eclipse glasses are included with the purchase of your ticket. The English Civic Club will host a Fish Stand on Saturday from 4 PM to 7 PM, Sunday from 1 PM to 6 PM, and Monday from 11 AM to 6 PM located on the corner of West 5th Street and Main Street.

Cave Country Canoes: You can enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse from beautiful Milltown, Indiana on the gorgeous Blue River. Campers and lodging guests with their personal watercraft can launch for free, however, boat rental is $20 per person. On Sunday night April the 7th you can join Cave Country Canoes out on Blue River with coffee flights and live music. There is no minimum stay for camping.

Patoka Lake and Marengo Caves also have events going on and places to stay during Eclipse Weekend. You can find out more information on their events by reaching out to them directly.