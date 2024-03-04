The Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) announced a $2.5 million community-focused competitive grant opportunity geared to address Indiana communities’ energy needs and priorities across the state, with robust collaboration and innovative partnerships as vital aspects of the new program.

Empowering Energy Partnerships in Indiana Communities (EPIC) is funded by Indiana’s State Energy Program formula funds authorized by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021. OED anticipates issuing awards ranging from $300,000 – $500,000.

Eligible entities include local units of government, non-profit organizations, for-profit entities, and institutions of higher education. Entities that work throughout a community or region and can coordinate partnerships are strongly encouraged, such as local and regional economic development organizations, community foundations, and other organizations that participate in community development initiatives.

Overall, the goals of the program will support Indiana’s five pillars of electricity policy: reliability, resiliency, stability, affordability, and environmental sustainability. Each project will support as many of the five pillars as possible with a measurable impact.

The EPIC grant application process includes multiple phases. The initial phase begins on March 4th, 2024, when the grant opens to applicants. Applicants will then have until May 1st, 2024, to submit letters of intent. Final grant applications are due June 30th, 2024.

Information about the grant application can be found at: in.gov/oed/grants-and-funding-opportunities/epic.

OED will offer early coordination and programmatic assistance for interested applicants. Details on this assistance are included in the application package. Participants interested in the grant and additional OED initiatives can sign up for updates.