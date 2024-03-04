Local McDonald’s restaurants are now accepting nominations for the third-annual McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program. Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying agriculture to be considered for a $500 scholarship. Nominations can be submitted online at www.mcdonaldsofmiki.com/agriculture-awards.

To be eligible, nominees must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a college agriculture program and be a resident of or attending college within an eligible county in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, or Indiana listed at the nominee application link. Winners will be selected Spring 2024 by local McDonald’s organizations.

McDonald’s approaches responsible sourcing holistically and considers its impact on the planet, the livelihoods of the people who produce its food, the communities in which they live and the well-being of the animals it relies on.