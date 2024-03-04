Attention all nature lovers and eclipse enthusiasts! Prepare to embark on a celestial journey with “Total Eclipse of the Park” at Lincoln State Park on Sunday, April 7th. From 11 am to 4 pm, immerse yourself in a day filled with live music, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and engaging naturalist activities.

Join the pre-eclipse celebration and bask in the incredible atmosphere alongside fellow eclipse-goers. Let’s unite to make the most of the day before this awe-inspiring cosmic event.

Gather your friends and family, and mark your calendars for this unforgettable experience. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/LSP-Eclipse2024. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of the magic!