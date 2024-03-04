Latest News

Total Eclipse of the Park: A Solar Eve Celebration at Lincoln State Park Local McDonald’s Accepting Nominations for Third-annual Agriculture Awards Program Indiana Office of Energy Development Announces Empowering Energy Partnerships in Indiana Communities Grant Applications Now Open Friends of the Ferdinand Library Holding March 2024 Monthly Book Sale This Weekend JSI Announces Entry to Healthcare Market with JSI Health – A Continued Journey of Purpose for People

Attention all nature lovers and eclipse enthusiasts! Prepare to embark on a celestial journey with “Total Eclipse of the Park” at Lincoln State Park on Sunday, April 7th. From 11 am to 4 pm, immerse yourself in a day filled with live music, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and engaging naturalist activities.

Join the pre-eclipse celebration and bask in the incredible atmosphere alongside fellow eclipse-goers. Let’s unite to make the most of the day before this awe-inspiring cosmic event.

Gather your friends and family, and mark your calendars for this unforgettable experience. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/LSP-Eclipse2024. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of the magic!

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post