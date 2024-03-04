Kerry D. Heichelbech, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at The Waters of Huntingburg in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Kerry was born in Washington, Indiana, on June 11, 1960, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Ahrens) Heichelbech. He married Susan Grierson on June 21, 2002, in Dubois County, Indiana.

He was a 1978 graduate of Jasper High School.

He had previously worked at TOSCO Oil Refinery, in Benicia, California, worked security at the Holiday Inn in Jasper, and most recently at Jasper Desk.

Kerry was a chaplain for the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Post #147 and was a member of the Marine Corps League.

He was very active in his faith, was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, and also enjoyed fishing, singing, doing Karaoke, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, two sons, Nathan (Stephanie) Heichelbech, Indianapolis, IN, and Steve (Stephanie) Grierson, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Elliana, Jessica, Kryssie, and Zander, one sister, Cheryl Heichelbech, Paoli, IN, and three brothers, Larry Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, Kenneth “Hank” Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, and Gary (Bonnie) Heichelbech, Lexington, SC.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his niece and goddaughter, Bridget Brinkman, and one half-sister, Delores Hall.

A prayer service for Kerry D. Heichelbech will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Private burial will be at a later date.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. prayer service time at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

