Wesley M. Capehart, age 59, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024, surrounded by family at home.

Wes was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 24, 1964, to Michael and Jacqueline (Catt) Capehart. He married Cheryl Graff on October 14, 2017, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal, Indiana.

He was a 1982 graduate of Pike Central High School.

He had previously worked in maintenance at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, as an installer at Hulsman Refrigeration, in maintenance at OFS, and then most recently with Medxcel at Daviess Community Hospital.

He was a member of the Gibson County Master Gardeners, a Board Member for Pike County CASA, and a supporter of Hillsdale College.

Wes enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing, woodworking, and playing guitar, and singing with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Capehart, Winslow, IN, two children, Erica Caphart and fiancé, Luke Greenwell, Evansville, IN, and Adam Capehart, and fiancé, Kendra Brown, Evansville, IN, seven grandchildren, Emma and Carson Guthrie, Memphis, Maxx, Logan, and Vada Capehart, and Kendyn Brown, his father, Mike (Mary) Capehart, Iva, IN, one half-sister, Christine Robinson, Winslow, IN, three sisters-in-law, Janet (Roger) Judd, Jasper, IN, Becky (Phil) Zehr, Huntingburg, IN, and Leah (Brian) Cane, Iva, IN, three uncles, Vance (Charlotte) Capehart, and Danny Capehart, Both of Otwell, IN, and David Catt, Velpen, IN, his father and mother-in-law, Butch and Linda Graff, Winslow, IN, and several nieces, including Samantha Capehart and Jessica Kuhn, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Jacqueline Walford, one brother, Dean Capehart, and one step-brother, David Capehart.

A funeral service for Wesley M. Capehart will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson County Master Gardeners or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com.