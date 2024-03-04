The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their March 2024 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, March 9th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

March’s sale will have a new section of books called “From Our Shelves To Yours”, where books in the section come from Friends’ home shelves so they can be purchased by customers. The selections will change monthly. This month’s books are biographies plus books by authors such as Andrew Greeley, Preston and Child, Ed McBain, Brad Meltzer, and Michael Chrichton.



This month there will be a table of Large Print fiction books, a table of Easter, and religious selections for all ages in the sale area, and the feature table has been replenished with newly donated selections in several genres, mostly nonfiction. There are also two complete sets of Beatrix Potter books, a complete set of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books, and a set of A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books all specially priced.

The Friends will have at the sale complete DVD seasons of Gunsmoke, Cheyenne, Rawhide, original Perry Mason, the Red Green Show, and other TV shows. The DVDs are in pristine condition and can be purchased individually or by the entire set.

The puzzle area now has a second table full of vintage puzzles priced at 1 for $.50 or 3 for $1. Pick up a packet of hot chocolate or tea mix with your puzzle purchases. The children’s tables and upright cases have also been completely restocked with newly donated books including Easter and St. Patrick’s Day books.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; and $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books and puzzles are variously priced, and books on the Collectibles table are priced based on their value. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations.