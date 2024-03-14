Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a daily lane closure on State Road 61 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 18th, crews will restrict traffic on State Road 61 near South Knox High School in Knox County. The eastbound lane of State Road 61 will be closed between 10 AM and 6 PM. Traffic will be controlled utilizing a flagger. This lane closure will allow crews to replace the paved side of a ditch across from South Knox High School.

This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

On By Celia Neukam

