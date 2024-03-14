The City of Jasper has announced the Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, March 29th, 2024, for Good Friday.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday, March 29th will be collected on Thursday, March 28th. Trash and scheduled recycling for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. The City of Jasper reminds residents to place trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.