Due to a gas main repair on 10th Street, the road will be closed to all traffic, between 231 and Jackson Street today, March 5, 2024 from 9:30am until further notice from the Huntingburg Gas Dept. Please find an alternate route during the work.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Due to a gas main repair on 10th Street, the road will be closed to all traffic, between 231 and Jackson Street today, March 5, 2024 from 9:30am until further notice from the Huntingburg Gas Dept. Please find an alternate route during the work.