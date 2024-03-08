Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced $450,000 of grant funding for three Indiana Destination Development and six IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant projects.

The Indiana Destination Development Grant is a matching grant between $50,000 and $250,000 to fund public high-impact projects that enhance existing tourism. These projects will enhance Indiana’s capacity for attracting visitors, provide tourism experiences, and enhance residential quality of life.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant is a matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and placemaking efforts. These projects will showcase local communities and connect them with the rest of the state using the IN Indiana identifier. The grants include a diverse group of locations and projects from urban to rural settings, in both large and small communities, in different regions of the state.

In the local area, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau was awarded $8,431.50 awarded from the IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant.

Indiana Destination Development Grant projects were presented during an executive session of the IDDC Board and funds were allocated during a public meeting following the presentations.

For more information about awards and grants visit visitindiana.com/about-iddc/for-industry-partners/awards-grants/.