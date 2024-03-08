Latest News

Residents of Daviess County are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage from March 5, 2024.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only residents in Daviess County should utilize Indiana 211 for March 5, 2024, damage reports. Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension. 

