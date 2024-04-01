The 2024 Great American Eclipse is on the cusp of darkening our area of Southern Indiana on April 8th, but, what if you don’t have a place to go or a safe way to view the eclipse on that day? Well, sister-stations 18 WJTS-TV and 101 Country WBDC can help with that!

18 WJTS-TV will be broadcasting the Total Solar Eclipse LIVE from our studio in Jasper, IN, from 2:30PM EST to 3:30PM EST on April 8th. (1:30PM to 2:30PM CST). During that live hour, our cameras will watch the skies of Jasper darken, and as the moon begins to cover the sun, we will put on our “eclipse glasses”, and shoot directly into the total solar eclipse as it happens, in real time! Our country-music partner, 100.9FM WBDC will accompany our broadcast, as afternoon DJ Amanda Tempel will lead us into totality and beyond with many country music hits.

We encourage everyone enjoying the eclipse to tune their radios to 103.3FM THE FIX or 100.9FM WBDC on April 8th for updates on public safety, traffic congestion, or anything that may arise with this once in a lifetime Southern Indiana event.