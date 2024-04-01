Vita Mae Bartley, 89, of Ferdinand, passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born on July 8, 1934, to Edward and Loretta (Barth) Seufert. She married Wilfred “Willie” Bartley on July 11, 1953, and he preceded her death on September 17, 1999.

Vita was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Seufert, and her sister, Patricia Meyer.

She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Clark (Jack) of Indianapolis, Donna Schneider (David) of Ferdinand, and Kathi Mathies (Brian) of Jasper; by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Vita was an amazing and highly respected musician. She dedicated her life to the church as organist for over 65 years, starting at age 13, retiring from St. Ferdinand and St. Joseph Catholic Churches. For her service to the Evansville Diocese, she received the Simon Bruté Award. She also played piano with several orchestras and taught piano for many years.

Funeral services for Vita Bartley will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Ferdinand Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vita’s honor may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.