In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Joyce Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP, and Susan Reichard, Finance Director of TRI-CAP, to discuss a recent donation from a local radio station, what TRI-CAP offers to the Southern Indiana communities of Dubois, Pike, & Warrick Counties, and those who may benefit from their services.

Contact TRI-CAP if you have questions on if you qualify for their services: https://www.tri-cap.net/