The Rotary Club of Dubois County is excited to announce that their “Cornhole Tournament of Champions” will continue this summer after a successful 2023 event series. The Club will be stationed at six locations at community festivals and celebrations throughout Dubois County in the next several months, hosting cornhole tournaments to benefit the Club’s Community Grants program.

“The Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Cornhole Tournament of Champions, once hosted by WBDC, is back for the second year in a row” said Kenny Speed, Tournament Chairperson and incoming Rotary Club of Dubois County President. “We had a great time seeing many new faces throughout the county last year and are happy to add one additional stop and some new locations to our scheduled rotation in 2024.”

The cost per team of two is $20, and cash prizes will be presented to the top two teams at each location. Registration will take place on-site.

The Cornhole Tournament of Champions schedule is as follows:

· Friday, June 21 at Ferdinand Heimatfest (Registration- 6:00 pm | Throw- 7:00 pm)

· Saturday, June 29 at Celestine Streetfest (Registration- 2:00 pm | Throw-3:00 pm)

· Saturday, August 3 at Jasper Strassenfest (Registration- 11:00 am | Throw- Noon)

· Saturday, August 17 at St. Anthony Fireman’s Fest (Registration- 11:00 am | Throw- Noon)

· Saturday, September 7 at Dubois Septemberfest (Registration- 3:00 pm | Throw- 4:00 pm)

· Saturday, September 14 at Holland Fest (Registration- 1:00 pm | Throw- 2:00 pm)

Note: There will be no “Champions of Champions” competition at the end of the series in 2024.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofDuboisCounty, will post updates about the tournament and full participation rules.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding of goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and worldwide. The Club meets most Thursdays and welcomes those interested in joining! Email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com for more information.