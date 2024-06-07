Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced an additional $81.5 million in the final round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. The program is the largest investment of its kind in the country including the latest round that will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 34,000 homes and commercial locations in 54 counties across Indiana.

The fourth round of the grant program leveraged 17 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributing more than $135 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $216 million total investment for broadband.

By providing a 20% match, broadband service providers and utility cooperatives can apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved areas.

The service providers who received funding for the local area and the amount of funding they received are:

AT&T, receiving $60,337 for Warrick County,

Brightspeed, receiving $567,371 for Daviess and Martin Counties,

Daviess-Martin RTC, receiving $990,818 for Davies and Martin Counties,

and Spectrum Mid-America, receiving $786,323 for Pike County.

The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program has awarded $328 million to connect more than 102,000 homes and commercial locations by funding broadband infrastructure projects. Since 2018, the state has leveraged more than $426 million in private and local investment. Connectivity projects will have been completed in 88 of Indiana’s 92 counties through all rounds of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs administers and oversees the program. OCRA will be working with service providers in the coming weeks on the next steps in the grant process.

Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights, and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana. After the initial $100 million dedicated to broadband expansion, the Indiana General Assembly allocated an additional $250 million appropriation to continue the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

A full list of the awards and a map of Next Level Connections round four awards can be found at in.gov/ocra/nlc/2024-round-4-awards/.