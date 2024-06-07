Kimball International has announced its Chicago showroom plans for Fulton Market Design Days. Located in the heart of the Fulton Market District, the 13,000 square foot space highlights their Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, and David Edward product solutions. The rise of Lifestyle Amenities marks a new era for ancillary spaces and the showroom blends convenience with purpose to create spaces that enrich work, learning, and health on a personal level. Throughout the showroom, Lifestyle Amenity spaces can be found that create a compelling ecosystem of environments designed to support well-being, encourage connection, and drive enhanced productivity.

The showroom is committed to showcasing more than just places to pass through; it also crafts destinations deliberately

designed to enrich daily life. Though the three core Lifestyle Amenities values of Focus, Gather, and Nurture, the Kimball International showroom features diverse spaces cultivated to create inspiring experiences in workplace, learning, and health

environments. With new product introductions and refreshing enhancements of existing solutions, the Kimball International showroom is a welcoming space filled with intriguing and unique configurations that support personal connection.

Guests will encounter a variety of ancillary spaces specifically designed to prioritize connection, community, comfort, and choice. Through carefully curated textiles, materials, and warm color schemes, as well as personalized décor, the space has a tranquil and welcoming vibe. Through its vast product portfolio, Kimball International has incorporated pods, booth nooks, and secluded spots to create areas for focus and solitude. Gather spaces were composed to encourage interaction among visitors and boost the creation of community. Cozy seating, ample lighting, and technology to facilitate communication were all considered so the working showroom could efficiently host events and accommodate work. Respite and well-being nurture zones are sprinkled throughout, offering a retreat for self-care and stress management. Ample outdoor areas were created to add supplementary spaces to recharge and rejuvenate.

In addition to showcasing product solutions, Kimball International is hosting a Podcast in a Pod. Through this interactive experience, visitors are invited to share their visionary ideas about the future of design. Interviews from this personal recording pod will be used to shape the conversation for an upcoming episode of their Alternative Design podcast.