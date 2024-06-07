Sister Mary Oliver Reising of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Mary Oliver was born Jo Mary Reising on December 18, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana, the youngest of four children of Oliver George and Mary Leoma Barbara (Zeigler) Reising. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1957 from Resurrection Parish and made her monastic vows in 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Florence Reising; her brother Arthur Edwin and sister-in-law Catherine (Withers) Reising; and her brother O. Gene Reising. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary (Miles Heitzman) Reising; her nieces and nephews and her religious family.

Sister Mary Oliver Reising earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in Religious Education from St. Mary’s University.

Sister Mary Oliver Reising taught elementary students at Mariah Hill Elementary School in Mariah Hill, IN; at St. Philip School in Evansville, IN; and at St. Henry School in St. Henry, IN, where she taught religious education as well. She also taught religious education at St. John Parish in Evansville, IN. She served as the registrar at St. Benedict College in Ferdinand, IN, and was the Director of Religious Education at both St. Ferdinand Parish in Ferdinand, IN, and St. James Parish in Haubstadt, IN. She served in the music and pastoral ministries at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Owensboro, KY, and as the organist for St. Joseph Parish in Dale, IN. At Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, she served in the kitchen, the bakery, in reflexology, in art work, as a eucharistic bread maker, an organist, and most recently in prayer ministry.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Sunday, June 9 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EDT, and on Monday, June 10 from 2:00 to 4:15 p.m. EDT in the monastery church. A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 10 at 4:30 p.m. EDT with burial in the monastery cemetery. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.