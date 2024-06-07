Allen Lee Bilderback, 84 of Holland, died on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Born to Frank and E. Lorraine (Littell) Bilderback of Pike County, Allen arrived unexpectedly early on October 21, 1939, in the kitchen of his paternal grandparents Petersburg home. He received his name in honor of his maternal great-grandfather, Allen White “Buddy” Corn.

Grandparents G. “Ted” and Mable (Corn) Littell and J. “Arthur” and Flossie (Morrison) Bilderback raised Allen in their homes at Augusta and Petersburg, respectively. A 1958 Stendal High School graduate, Allen met Barbara Bartelt, a “Holland girl,” at the Zoar Halloween Party. On June 18, 1960, the couple married at the Zoar Methodist Church, Zoar, Dubois County. Their marriage lasted 57 years, until Barbara died in 2017.

Allen and Barbara shared their entire married lives at Holland. The parents of three children, two – son, Michael L. and daughter, Lynne A. (Bilderback) Weber Messmer and son in law Norman L. Weber, Jr., preceded Allen in death. Surviving are son Lee A. Bilderback, of Holland; grandchildren Meagan (Weber) Bayer (Justin) of Holland, Benjamin Weber of Indianapolis, and Great-Grandchildren Brantley and Brynn Bayer of Holland. Siblings Beverly “B.K.” Hartley and Sandra Beck of Oakland City; Steve Bilderback (Linda) of Mt. Vernon; Debra Simpson (Kenneth) of Poseyville; and John Bilderback (Becki) of St. Wendal; son-in-law Stan Messmer of Santa Claus, Brother-in laws William E. Bartelt (Kathy) of Newburgh, and Lester Oxley (Helen), of Stendal, and two step-grandsons, also survive. His parents, grandparents, and step mother, Rita Bilderback, preceded Allen in passing.

Holland Dairy – later Prairie Farms – employed Allen for 39 years. He delivered milk and ice cream from Holland to Bloomington, to Nashville and Louisville. As a young man he worked in the watermelon fields of Knox County, and at various cabinet and wood working shops in Dubois County.

Allen previously served on the Holland Volunteer Fire Department; Holland Medical Center Board of Directors, Holland Youth League, and Holland JayCee President, and Civil Defense.

The Great Smoky Mountains held a special place in Allen’s heart and he made countless visits with family and friends to east Tennessee. He was a Life Member of the Great Smoky Mountains Association.

Allen enjoyed gardening. Sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, and potatoes filled his three gardens, and he loved sharing his bountiful crops with family and friends.

Zoar United Methodist Church played a central role in Allen’s life. He sang in the Chancel Choir for over fifty years; served as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent; Trustee President, and Administrative Council representative. For over 25 years he pitched for the Zoar Men’s softball team. He served on many mission outreach programs in Florida and Indiana, and on the inaugural Zoar Mosquito Fest’s organizing committee.

Service for Allen Bilderback will be held, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 11:00am E.D.T at the Zoar United Methodist Church, Zoar, Indiana with burial in the Zoar cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to Allen L. Bilderback at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, IN on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm E.D.T.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation- Lynne Weber Messmer Endowment, the Great Smoky Mountain Association, or the Zoar United Methodist Church.