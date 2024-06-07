The Jasper Strassenfest 2024 Half Pot event is now underway with tickets available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, VU Jasper bookstore, and various events through June.

The event, in its third year, is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest, which will take place August 1-4, 2024 in Jasper’s downtown square. Proceeds will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and a laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfest and the Jasper community.

The 2023 pot total climbed to $115,045 with Corey and Lori Humbert of Jasper, taking home the half-pot prize of $57,522.50.

New this year, raffle tickets may be purchased using cash or credit card. Tickets will be priced at one ticket for $5, three tickets for $10, twenty tickets for $20, fifty tickets for $40, or one hundred fifty tickets for $100.

Tickets are currently available for purchase during business hours at the Jasper Chamber Office and VU Jasper Bookstore. Starting July 5th, you will find Jasper Strassenfest committee members and VUJ representatives selling tickets in front of Ruler Foods and the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper every Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 2 PM. Sales will take place through the Strassenfest weekend and post-fest hours will be published at a later time. To find a complete listing of booth ticket sale dates and times visit jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot or follow the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.

You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half-pot raffle. License numbers, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.