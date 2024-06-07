Jeanette C. Jahn, age 77, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:54 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jeanette was born in Washington, Indiana, to Gilbert and Margaret (Heldman) Schroering on August 12, 1946. She married Larry Jahn on May 25, 1968, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

She was a 1964 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Jasper Novelty, Touch of Class, Flowers Gifts and More, and was a teacher’s aide at Huntingburg Elementary.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, the Ladies Sodality, Christian Mothers, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She also received the Bruté Award for her service to the parish and her Catholic Faith.

Jeanette enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and spending time with her friends and family, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Larry Jahn, St. Anthony, IN, four children, Jeff (Jenny) Jahn, Ferdinand, IN, Mike (Tiffiney) Jahn, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Amy (Scott) Helvie, Noblesville, IN, and Andy (Vicki) Jahn, Ferdinand, IN, 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Abbie, and Anna Jahn, Ryan and Zoey Jahn, Jack and Grace Helvie, and Bryce, Haley, Avery and Allyson Jahn, two sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Uebelhor and Mona (Dave) Wagner, both of Huntingburg, IN, one brother, John (Krista) Schroering, Dubois, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, Marlene McCormick and an infant, Debbie Schroering.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette C. Jahn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Dubois County Right to Life, or to a favorite charity.

