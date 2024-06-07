Joan E. Schroering, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born at home in Dubois, Indiana, on May 10, 1936, to Albert and Helen (Seger) Sander. She married Dennis E. Schroering on August 24, 1957, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.

She was a 1954 graduate of Dubois High School and then earned a degree in nursing at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg, Indiana, where she had been a registered nurse for 44 years. Joan also worked on the family farm.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, rosary leader, distributed Holy Communion to the homebound, was a Stephen Ministry Leader, and member of the Ladies Sodality, the Holy Family CHRP group, Bereavement Committee, Prayer Line Ministry, and the Quilters, and had received the Bruté award with her husband for their service to the parish and the Catholic Faith. She and her husband were members of the Holy Family Legacy Society and faithfully spent time at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was a charter member of Our Precious Angels of Dubois County and member of the B&S Tripoli Card Club.

She was also a volunteer at Brookside Village and Memorial Hospital, and was a 4-H Leader.

Joan was an avid quilter and sewer, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and games, doing puzzles, swimming, traveling, going on family vacations, and was an amusement park and roller coaster enthusiast. She was the coordinator of the Schroering Chicken Catching Crew. Joan loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters, Marcia (Bruce) Katterhenry, Huntingburg, IN, Diane (Stan) Verkamp, Jasper, IN, Brenda (Kevin) Barnett, Mooresville, IN, and Connie Dilger Franklin, TN, two sons, Paul (Lisa) Schroering, and Leon (Cathy) Schroering, both of Jasper, IN, twelve grandchildren, Eric Katterhenry, Myra Katterhenry, Cassie Beyke, Brandon Verkamp, Amanda Blanchard, Ryan Barnett, Angela Wildemann, Lori Dilger, Holly Dilger, Katie Reuber, Courtney Hopf, and Olivia Schroering, 18 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Denis (Mary Ann) Sander, Dubois, IN, and Joe (Debbie) Sander, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sons, David Schroering and an infant, Vernon Schroering, one step grandson, Benton Kluesner, and two sisters, Lucille (Warren) Doty, and Alice (Ralph) Lueken.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan E. Schroering will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time at the church on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Holy Family Ladies Sodality will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. and the Nurse Honor Guard will have a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.; both will be at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, to Our Precious Angels of Dubois County, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.