The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced that the boil order for water customers on W. 14th St. between US 231 and Maute St., including Kundek St. between W. 14th and Beckman St., has been lifted. The water is now safe for human and pet consumption. If your water is discolored, run your cold water tap until it clears. For questions, contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.